Brownlee stellar in debut as Gilas Pilipinas drubs Lebanon in home rout

Justin Brownlee sparks a blistering three-point display as Gilas Pilipinas exacts revenge against Lebanon for its fourth straight win in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

BULACAN, Philippines – Justin Brownlee did not disappoint in his keenly awaited Gilas Pilipinas debut and anchored a 107-96 win over Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena on Friday, February 24.

Playing his first game as a naturalized player, Brownlee churned out 17 points and 5 assists as the Philippines made up for its lack in size with a blistering shooting display in its redemption victory against the Cedars.

The resident Barangay Ginebra import canned back-to-back treys in the opening quarter to ignite a three-point barrage that saw the Filipinos sink seven of their first 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Ray Parks then caught fire and buried a pair of triples in the second quarter, including the long bomb that propped up a 36-19 cushion as the Philippines coasted the rest of the way to avenge its 85-81 loss to Lebanon in Beirut.

“It was great. I love the atmosphere,” said Brownlee. “The fans came out and showed great energy. The team played together. Luckily, we got the win.”

Gilas Pilipinas shot 17-of-36 overall from long distance, with debuting forward Mason Amos also showing his impressive stroke from deep by knocking down a bunch of triples in the third quarter.

The youngest in the team at 18, Amos erupted for 11 of his 13 points in the third period alone as he shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, including a 3-of-3 clip from three-point land.

Jamie Malonzo backstopped Brownlee in scoring with 15 points on top of 5 rebounds, while Dwight Ramos finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists as the Philippines notched its fourth straight win to improve to 6-3.

Back in national team duty for the first time in over a year, Jordan Heading picked up where he left off for the Filipinos with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.

June Mar Fajardo held the fort inside with 9 points and 5 rebounds as Gilas Pilipinas dominated despite the absences of top big men Kai Sotto and Japeth Aguilar.

The Scores

Philippines 107 – Brownlee 17, Malonzo 15, Amos 13, Heading 10, Parks 10, Ramos 10, Fajardo 9, Perez 8, K. Ravena 8, Thompson 5, T. Ravena 2, Oftana 0.

Lebanon 96 – Saoud 27, Gyokchyan 21, El Darwich 19. Zeinoun 14, Khoueiry 6, Mansour 6, Hadidian 3, Salibi 0, Khalil 0. Mezher 0, Rabay 0.

Quarters: 25-19. 53-41, 82-64, 107-96.

