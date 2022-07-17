Gilas Pilipinas to face Japan in KO match after 17-point loss to New Zealand

NO MATCH. Kiefer Ravena submits his finest performance in the FIBA Asia Cup, but New Zealand proves too good for Gilas Pilipinas.

Kiefer Ravena and Gilas Pilipinas run out of gas against New Zealand to wrap up the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ path to the FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals has only gotten tougher.

The Philippines will face dangerous Japan in the knockout playoffs after absorbing a 92-75 loss to New Zealand to wrap up the group stage at the Istora Stadium on Sunday, July 17.

Dominated by the Tall Blacks on the boards, the Filipinos finished third in Group D with a 1-2 card and will tangle with the Akatsuki Five – the Group C second seed – for a place in the quarterfinals.

Kiefer Ravena submitted his finest performance of the tournament as he churned out 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead the Philippines.

Scoreless in the maiden period, Ravena unloaded all of his 9 first-half points in a 15-5 run that sliced a 23-38 deficit to just 5 points, 38-43, with a minute left in the second frame.

But the Kiwis got their groove back in the last two quarters as they enjoyed a lead as big as 20 points before they settled for the 17-point win.

Flynn Cameron delivered 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists to power New Zealand, which improved to 2-1 to secure the second seed in Group D.

New Zealand will face Group C third-placer Syria in the qualification to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Lebanon topped Group D with a perfect 3-0 record to nail an outright quarterfinals berth after cruising to a 104-63 rout of India, which got the boot after going winless in three games.

The Scores

New Zealand 92 – Cameron 18, Murray 16, Perrott-Hunt 12, Smith-Milner 11, Davidson 10, Britt 8, Fahrensohm 7, Timmins 4, Hunt 4, Mennanga 2, Keil 0.

Philippines 75 – K. Ravena 17, Quiambao 14, Tamayo 14, Parks 10, T. Ravena 7, Erram 6, Belangel 4, Abando 3, Navarro 0, Lopez 0, Chiu 0, Abarrientos 0.

Quarters: 30-16, 46-38, 67-52, 92-75.

– Rappler.com