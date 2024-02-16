Brownlee to auction off Asian Games jersey, shoes for charity

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HERO. Justin Brownlee in action for Gilas Pilipinas against China in the 19th Asian Games.

Justin Brownlee aims to raise millions for charity as he plans to auction off the jersey and shoes he wore when he steered Gilas Pilipinas to a dramatic come-from-behind win over host China in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have embraced Justin Brownlee as their own and the naturalized player wants to return the favor.

Brownlee aims to raise millions for charity as he plans to auction off the jersey and shoes he wore when he steered Gilas Pilipinas to a dramatic come-from-behind win over host China in the Asian Games last October.

The victory over China allowed the Philippines to reach the finals, where it toppled erstwhile unbeaten Jordan to capture its first Asian Games crown since 1962.

“We want to try to raise as much money as we can so we can give it away to charities,” said Brownlee in a video posted by Barangay Ginebra utility man Junjun Atienza on Facebook on Thursday, February 15.

“I think it is very important, giving back, and this is something I want to do for the fans or for one lucky fan, whoever wins the auction for it.”

Brownlee played the game of his life against China as he saved Gilas Pilipinas from the jaws of defeat with a timely explosion in the fourth quarter.

The Filipinos trailed by as many as 20 points before Brownlee erupted for 17 of his 33 points in the final frame to guide his side to the nail-biting 77-76 win.

Brownlee shot a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter and ended the game on a personal 8-0 run as he almost singlehandedly demolished Team Dragon.

He said it is “one of my favorite games I ever played in for the Philippines.”

Aside from the game-worn jersey and shorts, Brownlee is also including the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Halo” shoes he used in the China game.

Brownlee said he wants to set the starting bid at P2.5 million.

“Hopefully, that is not too much,” said the three-time PBA Best Import. “Hopefully, people can join and we could do something special for people who are in need.”

Back in action after a three-month suspension, Brownlee is hard at work as he suits up for Gilas Pilipinas in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers this month. – Rappler.com