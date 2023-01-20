Brownlee set for Gilas Pilipinas debut, headlines 24-man pool for last FIBA window

KABAYAN. Justin Brownlee will don the national colors for the first time as Gilas Pilipinas' naturalized player.

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee leads a pool featuring a mix of familiar faces and new players, including Adamson standout Jerom Lastimosa and former La Salle star Schonny Winston

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee nears his Gilas Pilipinas debut as he banners a 24-man pool that features a mix of old faces and new additions for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in February.

Brownlee will don the national colors for the first time as a naturalized player when the Philippines hosts Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 27, respectively, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Joining Brownlee in the pool are his Barangay Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo.

The pool is dominated by PBA stars, with June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez of San Miguel, Roger Pogoy and Calvin Oftana of TNT, Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan of Meralco, and Arvin Tolentino of NorthPort returning to duty.

Japan B. League standouts will also reinforce the national team as Dwight Ramos, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and Carl Tamayo lend the national team their services.

Heading reunites with Gilas Pilipinas over a year after their falling out when he signed with the Taichung Suns of the T1 League in Taiwan despite having a live contract with the national team.

While there are several familiar faces, Gilas Pilipinas welcomed a set of new players with the addition of Adamson standout Jerom Lastimosa, incoming Ateneo rookie Mason Amos, and former La Salle star Schonny Winston.

The twin towers of Kai Sotto and Ange Kouame and collegiate standouts Kevin Quiambao and Francis Lopez complete the pool.

Although already qualified for the World Cup which the country will co-host with Japan and Indonesia in August, Gilas Pilipinas – toting a 5-3 record – eyes a sweep of its home stand. – Rappler.com