Delfin Dioquino
Quiambao takes Oftana spot in Gilas Pilipinas lineup vs Jordan

BACK IN ACTION. Kevin Quiambao will once again don Gilas Pilipinas' colors.

FIBA

Gilas Pilipinas makes just a single personnel change for its final FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers game against Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas is sticking with its core players.

The national team made just a single personnel change for its final FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers game against Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Monday, February 27, by replacing Calvin Oftana with Kevin Quiambao.

Oftana will be supporting from the sidelines after the TNT forward went scoreless in a 107-96 rout of Lebanon last February 24.

Taking his place is Quiambao, who averaged 3.3 points, 2 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in three Asian Qualifiers matches.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee will once again lead the charge for the Philippines after finishing with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals in his national team debut against the Cedars.

Scottie Thompson and Jamie Malonzo join Brownlee as the three Barangay Ginebra stalwarts keep their spots together with June Mar Fajardo, Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, Mason Amos, Jordan Heading, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, and Thirdy Ravena.

Toting a 6-3 record, the Philippines seeks to end the Asian Qualifiers on a five-game winning streak, while Jordan – which holds a 5-4 card – eyes a sweep of its two-game roadtrip.

Both teams have qualified for the World Cup. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
