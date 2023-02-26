LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Jordan – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2023

Gilas Pilipinas aims to sweep its two-game home stand when it plays its final FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers game against Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas has not lost at home in a year and it aims to keep it that way as it wraps up its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign.

Fresh from a rousing victory over Lebanon, the Philippines aims to sweep its two-game home stand when it plays its final Asian Qualifiers game against Jordan at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Monday, February 27.

The game against Jordan will mark exactly one year since the Filipinos suffered their last home loss in the Asian Qualifiers by way of an 88-63 defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Since then, the Philippines has won its last three home games and has been on a four-game winning streak overall, stretching those runs with a 107-96 mauling of Lebanon last Friday, February 24.

Gilas Pilipinas looked its best offensively in months in their rout of the Cedars, sinking 17 triples on a sizzling 47% clip and dishing out 31 assists – almost double its average of nearly 18 dimes throughout the Asian Qualifiers.

But Philippine head coach Chot Reyes stressed the need for improvement on the less glamorous end.

“There is still a lot left to be desired on our defense,” said Reyes, “We need to be able to play better defense to come out and have a better performance against Jordan.”

Naturalized star Justin Brownlee will once again be relied on after showing the way against Lebanon with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

The national team will also lean on the likes of Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, and June Mar Fajardo.

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com