Gilas Girls nail Division B bronze in FIBA U18 Asia with comeback win vs Samoa

Gilas Girls vent their ire on Samoa in the third-place game after falling short of a finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls secured third place in Division B of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship following a come-from-behind 84-68 victory over Samoa in Bengaluru, India, on Sunday, September 11.

Sumayah Sugapong fired 27 points on top of 9 steals and 6 rebounds as the Philippines vented its ire on Samoa after falling short of a finals berth.

The Filipinas had suffered a one-point overtime defeat to Malaysia in the semifinals. The loss denied them a chance at moving up to Division A, with only the champion getting the promotion.

It looked like the heartbreak took its toll on Gilas Girls as they trailed by as many as 14 points and 31-41 at halftime before they got their act together in the second half behind a total of five players scoring in twin digits.

Louna Ozar chalked up 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Kristan Geyl Yumul put up 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals in the win that saw the Filipinas turn back the Samoans with a blistering third quarter.

Sugapong scattered 11 points in the third frame as the Philippines outscored Samoa 28-8 in the period to build a 59-49 lead going into the final salvo.

Liane Ashley Loon delivered 11 points and Kate Colyn Bobadilla posted 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for Gilas Girls.

Camille Nolasco made her presence felt in the win with 7 points, all in the third quarter, to go with 6 steals and 5 assists.

Malia Jae Rudd led Samoa with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

The Scores

Philippines 84 – Sugapong 27, Ozar 15, Yumul 14, Loon 11, Bobadilla 10, Nolasco 7, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Villarin 0.

Samoa 68 – Ruud 30, Filemu 13, Leiataatimu 10, Tauiliili 6, Manumaleuga 5, Brown 2, Stephano 2, Foa’i-Auimatagi 0.

Quarters: 13-17, 31-41, 59-49, 84-68

– Rappler.com