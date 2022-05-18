Gilas Pilipinas
SEA Games

Delfin Dioquino
Gilas Pilipinas blasts Singapore to stay perfect in SEA Games gold quest

UNBEATEN. Gilas Pilipinas inches closer to winning a 14th straight SEA Games gold medal.

PSC-POC

Riding high on its 68-point mauling of Cambodia, Gilas Pilipinas drubs Singapore by 51 for a 3-0 record

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas authored another blowout win, this time clobbering Singapore to stay unbeaten in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam on Wednesday, May 18.

Riding high on its 68-point mauling of Cambodia a day prior, the Philippines steamrolled past Singapore, 88-37, at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi to pick up its third straight victory.

National team mainstay Roger Pogoy led the way with 19 points and 3 steals as the Filipinos got off to a blazing 15-1 start en route to the 51-point romp to inch closer to winning a 14th straight gold medal.

Unlike the past three SEA Games where squads are split into two groups, this edition follows a round-robin format, with the team with the best record bagging the gold.

The Philippines leads the pack with a 3-0 record, while host Vietnam and Indonesia are undefeated at 2-0.

Francis “LeBron” Lopez delivered anew with 18 points on a perfect 7-on-7 shooting after impressing in his Gilas Pilipinas debut with a team-high 17 points against Cambodia.

Lopez put on the finishing touches in the rout, pulling off a steal and slamming home a one-handed dunk for the final tally.

The Philippines also drew contributions from Matthew Wright and Jaydee Tungcab, who churned out 11 points apiece and combined for 5 steals.

June Mar Fajardo fell short of a double-double with 8 points and 11 rebounds in just 15 minutes of play.

No player scored in double figures for Singapore as Lavin Raj topscored with 8 points in the loss.

The Scores

Philippines 88 – Pogoy 19, Lopez 18, Wright 11, Tungcab 11, Fajardo 8, T. Ravena 5, K. Ravena 5, Tautuaa 5, Go 2, Navarro 2, Rosario 2, Montalbo 0. 

Singapore 37 – Raj 8, Toh 7, Kwek 6, Low 5, Mah 3, Z. Lim 2, Crump 2, Sim 2, Liew 0, Goh 0, Y. Lim 0. 

Quarters: 17-7, 43-17, 61-27, 88-37.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
