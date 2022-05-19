Sizzling Castillo propels Gilas Women to 31-point romp of Vietnam

Khate Castillo drains 7 three-pointers as Gilas Women stay perfect in their SEA Games title-retention campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Khate Castillo caught fire early and ignited a sizzling start as Gilas Women stayed unbeaten in the Southeast Asian Games with a 118-87 rout of host Vietnam in Hanoi on Thursday, May 19.

Unbothered by the loud Vietnamese crowd at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium, Castillo drained 3 straight triples in the first six minutes to ignite a 40-point, first-quarter blast that propelled the Philippines to a 3-0 start.

Castillo finished with a team-high 25 points on an ultra-efficient 7-of-11 clip from deep as defending champion Gilas Women aced half of their five-team assignment in the round-robin tournament.

The Philippines is the only undefeated team in Vietnam after Indonesia dealt erstwhile unbeaten Malaysia a 52-70 loss earlier on Thursday.

Indonesia and Malaysia tote identical 2-1 cards for a tie at second place.

Gabi Bade also made it rain from deep with 14 points off 4 treys as the Filipinas drained a total of 17 three-pointers in another lopsided victory.

The star in the Philippines’ routs of Indonesia and Thailand, Afril Bernardino made her presence felt anew with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds to go with 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Buried by 20 points at the end of the opening quarter, the Vietnamese got within 18 points in the third period before a pair of Andrea Tongco triples gave the Filipinas a commanding 90-62 lead going into the final frame.

Camille Clarin added 11 points, Clare Castro put up 10 points, while Stefanie Berberabe posted 9 points and 10 assists for Gilas Women, who will face Singapore next on Saturday.

Mailee Jones and Thao Vy Truong saw their combined 59 points go down the drain as Vietnam dropped to 1-2, good for a tie at fourth place with Thailand.

The Scores

Philippines 118 – Castillo 25, Bade 14, Bernardino 14, Clarin 11, Castro 10, Pontejos 9, Berberabe 9, Guytingco 8, Tongco 6, Fajardo 6, Cabinbin 4, Surada 2.

Vietnam 87 – Truong 30, Jones 29, Nguyen Thi Tieu 15, Tran 11, Nguyen Thi Thuy 2, Huynh Thi 0, Tran Thi Yen 0, Dang Thi Thuy 0, Nguyen Thi Cam 0, Bui Kim 0.

Quarters: 40-20, 58-35, 90-62, 118-87.

– Rappler.com