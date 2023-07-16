Gilas Girls zero in on Division A promotion, reach FIBA U16 Asian Championship finale

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TAKE CHARGE. Gilas Girls' Ava Fajardo goes for a shot against Malaysia in the FIBA U16 semifinal.

Undefeated Gilas Girls coast to another romp, this time crushing Malaysia to advance to the Division B final of the FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Girls moved on the cusp of a coveted Division A promotion in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan after a 79-44 semifinal thrashing of Malaysia on Saturday, July 15.

Ava Fajardo put up a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double on top of 5 assists and 2 steals as the Filipinas coasted to another romp and advanced to the Division B final.

Posting an average winning margin of a whopping 61 points, the Philippines looks to cap its dominant campaign with a win over Iran in the finale on Sunday, with only the champion earning a promotion to the Division A.

Ariel Star de la O also notched a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Filipinas, who cruised in the last three quarters after leading by just a single possession at the end of the opening frame, 15-13.

Christina Lapasaran chimed in another 10 points, with 8 coming in the decisive second period where Gilas Girls caught fire for 30 in total to build a commanding 45-27 halftime advantage.

Lapasaran sank a layup and a pair of triples in succession to give the Philippines its first double-digit lead, 23-13, before Fajardo and Sophia Canindo took their turns, scoring 6 and 7 points, respectively, in the quarter.

Kimi Sayson contributed across the board with 6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and 3 assists, while Rylee Palma chimed in 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Shing Ting Ophelia Wong and Ke Xin Lee paced the Malaysians with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The Philippines is on the verge of fulfilling its unfinished business after a heartbreaking end to its once-promising run last year.

Clinching an outright semifinal berth, Gilas Girls crashed out of the final four following a stunning 88-73 loss to Samoa – the same team they beat by 29 points in the group stage.

The eventual Division B champion, Samoa ascended to the Division A.

Standing in the Filipinas’ way this year are the Iranians, who also reached the finale without dropping a single game after hacking out a 64-58 win over Hong Kong in the other semifinal pairing. – Rappler.com