Kiefer Ravena, skidding Shiga suffer OT loss as Parks leads Nagoya rout

HEARTBREAKER. Kiefer Ravena sees his near double-double effort go to waste.

Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos suffer a pair of close losses as Ray Parks and Javi Gomez de Liaño ride offensive surges toward blowout victories

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars continued their losing streak in the Japan B. League as the Kyoto Hannaryz, in turn, started a rare win run off a 102-96 overtime thriller on Saturday, March 19.

Although Shiga drew first blood in the extra period, 92-90, Kyoto responded well with a crucial 8-0 run for a 98-92 lead with just 1:27 left, and never looked back.

Ravena finished with 19 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds as the Lakestars dropped their eighth straight game for a 10-25 record, while the Hannaryz finally reached a double-digit win total at 10-29.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses likewise suffered a similar fate as the Shimane Susanoo Magic earned a close 79-75 road win.

The home team only managed to force a 69-all tie with 2:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, but ultimately failed to make a go-ahead run until the final buzzer.

Ramos failed to sink all four of his three-point attempts, and finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists as Toyama fell to a 16-25 record.

Shifting to a winning tone for the Filipino contingent, Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins found their offensive groove in the pivotal fourth period, and coasted to an 82-65 rout over the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

After three back-and-forth quarters ending in a 53-all deadlock, Parks led a huge game-sealing 28-6 run in the final frame, and scored 7 of his 18 points en route to the convincing win and the 23-10 record.

On the losing end, Shinshu’s Matthew Aquino could only watch from the bench as his team lost control of the endgame, and slid to a 19-21 slate.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liaño and the Ibaraki Robots practically wrote the same late breakaway tale as they throttled Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB, 74-54.

Off a 43-all tie entering the final frame, and a 52-49 lead midway through, Ibaraki left Niigata in the dust with a 16-2 finishing kick for the 68-51 gap with 96 ticks left.

Despite the loss that sent the Albirex to a 5-34 record, Paras enjoyed a 29-minute exposure for 11 points, while Gomez de Liaño only played for four minutes with just one turnover for the 10-28 Robots.

Finally, over at San-En, the Yokohama B-Corsairs shored up their endgame resolve to walk away with a 79-68 road win over Thirdy Ravena and the NeoPhoenix.

The home team only rallied within 8 points early in the fourth before the visitors spread the gap as far as 18, 75-57, with 4:29 left in regulation.

Ravena continued his renewed role off the bench, and finished with 10 points and 2 assists in 21 minutes as San-En crashed to a 7-31 record.

As usual with B. League schedules, all teams will meet up anew for a rematch on Sunday, March 20. – Rappler.com