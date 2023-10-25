Parks’ Nagoya, Thirdy’s San-En sustain win streaks; Edu posts double-double in Toyama loss

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix kept their respective winning streaks alive in the Japan B. League after scoring contrasting wins on Wednesday, October 25.
Parks and the Diamond Dolphins survived a late fourth-quarter rally by the Kai Sotto-less Hiroshima Dragonflies, 93-89, to stay unbeaten in seven games.
Parks finished with 8 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists for Nagoya, which almost squandered a comfortable 13-point cushion in the final 1 minute and 29 seconds of the ball game.
Sotto remains sidelined for Hiroshima – which fell to 2-5 – due to a back injury.
Meanwhile, Thirdy and the NeoPhoenix notched their fifth straight win following a dominant 89-80 victory against the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.
Thirdy was two rebounds shy of a double-double as he tallied 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals for San-En, which rose to a 6-1 record.
In contrast to Parks’ Nagoya and Thirdy’s San-En, AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses remained winless in seven outings after absorbing a 90-59 beating at the hands of the Seahorses Mikawa.
Edu recorded his first double-double in the B. League with 17 points on 8-of-14 field goal clip, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.
Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido, RJ Abarrientos’ Shinshu Brave Warriors, and Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings also suffered losses on Wednesday.
Ramos racked up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in Hokkaido’s 82-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.
Abarrientos, meanwhile, came up with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist for Shinshu in their 80-74 loss to the Saga Ballooners.
Finally, Tamayo was held to just 2 points, 1 rebound, and 3 steals in Ryukyu’s 87-66 defeat at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.
Hokkaido dropped to 1-6, Shinshu slipped to 2-5, while Ryukyu moved down to 5-2 in the standings.
Over in Division 2, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes stretched their winning run to three games with a 91-52 annihilation of the Iwate Big Bulls.
Kiefer produced 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal for the 4-3 Shiga. –Rappler.com
