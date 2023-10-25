Parks’ Nagoya, Thirdy’s San-En sustain win streaks; Edu posts double-double in Toyama loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY COG. Filipino import AJ Edu in action with Toyama in the Japan B. League.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins stay unbeaten in seven games, while Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix notch their fifth straight win for a 6-1 record

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix kept their respective winning streaks alive in the Japan B. League after scoring contrasting wins on Wednesday, October 25.

Parks and the Diamond Dolphins survived a late fourth-quarter rally by the Kai Sotto-less Hiroshima Dragonflies, 93-89, to stay unbeaten in seven games.

Parks finished with 8 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists for Nagoya, which almost squandered a comfortable 13-point cushion in the final 1 minute and 29 seconds of the ball game.

Sotto remains sidelined for Hiroshima – which fell to 2-5 – due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Thirdy and the NeoPhoenix notched their fifth straight win following a dominant 89-80 victory against the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

Thirdy was two rebounds shy of a double-double as he tallied 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals for San-En, which rose to a 6-1 record.

In contrast to Parks’ Nagoya and Thirdy’s San-En, AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses remained winless in seven outings after absorbing a 90-59 beating at the hands of the Seahorses Mikawa.

Edu recorded his first double-double in the B. League with 17 points on 8-of-14 field goal clip, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido, RJ Abarrientos’ Shinshu Brave Warriors, and Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings also suffered losses on Wednesday.

Ramos racked up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in Hokkaido’s 82-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.

Abarrientos, meanwhile, came up with 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist for Shinshu in their 80-74 loss to the Saga Ballooners.

Finally, Tamayo was held to just 2 points, 1 rebound, and 3 steals in Ryukyu’s 87-66 defeat at the hands of the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Hokkaido dropped to 1-6, Shinshu slipped to 2-5, while Ryukyu moved down to 5-2 in the standings.

Over in Division 2, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes stretched their winning run to three games with a 91-52 annihilation of the Iwate Big Bulls.

Kiefer produced 8 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal for the 4-3 Shiga. –Rappler.com