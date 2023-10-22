Ray Parks, Nagoya stay perfect; Thirdy Ravena, San-En extend win streak to 4

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ATTACK MODE. Ray Parks drives past his defender in the Japan B. League.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins cruise to a 26-point win against the RJ Abarrientos-less Shinshu Brave Warriors to improve their record to 6-0 in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins remained undefeated in six games in the Japan B. League after scoring a convincing 101-75 win against the RJ Abarrientos-less Shinshu Brave Warriors on Sunday, October 22.

Parks was one of five Nagoya players to score in double-figures in the one-sided affair as he poured in 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, to go with 3 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal in close to 20 minutes of play.

Robert Franks led the charge for Nagoya with 22 points, while former PBA import Joshua Smith and Yutaro Suda added 16 apiece.

Stanton Kidd paced Shinshu with 18 points as the Brave Warriors – who dropped to 2-4 – played minus their Filipino import RJ Abarrientos and Filipino-Japanese center Matt Aquino.

Similar to Nagoya, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix kept their winning streak going with a 95-78 demolition of the Gunma Crane Thunders.

Thirdy, who topscored for San-En with 19 points on Saturday, October 21, was limited to 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting this time, along with 4 rebounds in a little less than 25 minutes of action.

With its fourth straight win, San-En climbed up to the No. 3 spot with a 5-1 record – tied with Carl Tamayo and defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Tamayo and the Golden Kings bounced back big from their 89-66 Saturday loss with a dominant 88-70 victory over the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

The former UP Fighting Maroons star Tamayo contributed 7 points on 3-of-7 field goal clip, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist in the win.

Meanwhile, the losses continued to pile up for Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido as they bowed to the Seahorses Mikawa anew, 78-56.

Ramos saw his all-around numbers of 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks go to waste as Hokkaido dropped to 1-5.

Finally, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes repeated over the Bambitious Nara in Division 2, 88-78.

Kiefer had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals for Shiga, which evened its record to 3-3.

Matthew Wright did not see action for the Kyoto Hannaryz in their 88-70 breakthrough win versus the Akita Northern Happinets, while Kai Sotto remained inactive for the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto has yet to suit up for Hiroshima this season due to a back injury. – Rappler.com