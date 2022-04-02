Kiefer, Thirdy struggle as wins elude Filipinos in Japan B. League

Kiefer Ravena and Thirdy Ravena see Shiga and San-En continue their respective skids as only Dwight Ramos and Toyama pick up a win

MANILA, Philippines – Wins remain elusive for Filipino imports in the Japan B. League.

Brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena saw their respective teams continue their skids as the Shiga Lakestars and San-En NeoPhoenix both absorbed blowout losses on Saturday, April 2.

Kiefer got limited to just 5 points on a paltry 1-of-11 shooting in a 92-50 beating at the hands of the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who dealt the Lakestars their 14th straight defeat.

Boasting of the best record in the B. League, Ryukyu flexed its might against lowly Shiga by racing to a 29-11 start in the blowout victory that saw it lead by as many as 45 points.

Just like his older brother, Thirdy struggled offensively, finishing with just 2 points on a 0-of-6 clip as the NeoPhoenix fell prey to Osaka Evessa, 98-80.

Thirdy and San-En crashed to their fourth consecutive loss.

Only Dwight Ramos clinched a win among all Filipino reinforcements on Saturday as his Toyama Grouses cruised to a 90-65 rout of the Yokohama B-Corsairs.

Ramos, though, sat out due to an undisclosed reason.

Kobe Paras and Javi Gomez de Liaño also suffered defeats as the Niigata Albirex BB bowed to the Utsunomiya Brex, 72-89, and Ibaraki Robots got demolished by the Chiba Jets, 63-92.

Paras put up 13 points, 2 blocks, and 2 assists in the loss, while Gomez de Liaño went scoreless in nine minutes of action. – Rappler.com