RJ Abarrientos erupts for 24 as Shinshu keeps AJ Edu, Toyama winless 

RJ Abarrientos cashes in six three-pointers for the Shinshu Brave Warriors to reset his career-high in points in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos turned in his finest game yet in the Japan B. League to lead the Shinshu Brave Warriors to an 83-79 win against AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses on Sunday, November 5.

Abarrientos shot the lights out from beyond the arc as he cashed in six of his nine three-point attempts to finish with a new B. League career-high of 24 points, surpassing his previous mark of 17 which he set last Sunday, October 29.

The former Korean Basketball League (KBL) Rookie of the Year Abarrientos also collected 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals for Shinshu, while Edu fell short of notching another double-double with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal for Toyama.

On Saturday, November 4, Edu posted a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks, while Abarrientos came up with 6 markers, 3 boards, and 6 dimes in Shinshu’s 86-79 win.

After completing the weekend sweep of Toyama, Shinshu hiked its record to 4-7. The cellar-dwelling Grouses, on the other hand, remained winless in 11 tries.

Unlike Abarrientos, the other Filipino imports in the Land of the Rising Sun failed to breach double-digit scoring for their respective teams on Sunday.

After scoring a team-high 18 points for the San-En NeoPhoenix in their 89-73 demolition of the Utsunomiya Brex on Saturday, Thirdy Ravena couldn’t sustain his fiery form as he recorded just 1 point in San-En’s 75-73 Sunday loss to the same opponents.

San-En saw its red-hot eight-game winning streak snapped and fell to 9-2 – tied with Utsunomiya, the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, and the Osaka Evessa at the No. 2 spot.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wright had 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Kyoto Hannaryz in their 86-75 loss to the Kai Sotto-less Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Hiroshima (5-6) swept Kyoto (1-10) this weekend as it also scored a huge 91-57 blowout on Saturday, where Wright delivered 12 points on 50% shooting in the loss.

Meanwhile, Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings, Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido all cruised to convincing victories on Sunday.

Tamayo finished with 7 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal in Ryukyu’s 94-76 annihilation of Osaka.

Parks, for his part, chalked up 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in Nagoya’s 94-78 beatdown of the Gunma Crane Thunders.

Finally, Ramos contributed 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal in Hokkaido’s 77-62 rout of the Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

Ryukyu and Nagoya both improved to 8-3, while Hokkaido moved up to 3-8.

In Division 2, Kiefer Ravena produced 9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Shiga Lakes in their 71-67 win against the Kobe Storks on Sunday.

With the two-game sweep of Kobe, Shiga rose to a 6-5 record. – Rappler.com