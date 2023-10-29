Sports
Japan B. League

Ex-Gilas Youth teammates Tamayo, Edu show off in Japan B. League duel

Philip Matel

STEPPING UP. Carl Tamayo of defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings reacts after a three-point basket.

JAPAN B. LEAGUE

Carl Tamayo and defending champion Ryukyu post dominating wins even as Toyama’s AJ Edu drops big numbers in Japan B. League action

MANILA, Philippines — In a showdown of former Gilas Pilipinas Youth teammates, Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings prevailed against AJ Edu’s Toyama Grouses in a weekend sweep in the Japan B. League. 

Edu, though, had a better individual showing with 18 points and 8 rebounds as Tamayo tallied 10 markers and 5 boards in the defending champion Golden Kings’ triumph, 85-59, on Sunday, October 29, that put them up at 7-2.

The Fil-Nigerian Edu also collected 19 points and 8 boards on Saturday, October 28, but the numbers again weren’t enough as the Grouses bowed to the Kings, 84-65, where Tamayo chipped in 4 points and 3 rebounds. 

Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, sustained their fine form after escaping the Akita Northern Happinets, 81-79, on Sunday.

Thirdy Ravena scored 9 points and hauled in 5 boards, along with 2 assists as the NeoPhoenix upped their record to a Central Division-leading 8-1 tally.

On Saturday, Ravena unloaded 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in San-En’s 88-74 victory against the same team.

Spitfire guard RJ Abarrientos poured 17 points in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 81-65 loss against the Sendai 89ers, as they fell to 2-7.

Dwight Ramos’ all-around game of 13 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists was also not enough as his Levanga Hokkaido yielded to the Shimane Susanoo Magic in overtime, 94-91, sinking them further to a 1-8 record.

Other results

Utsonomiya Brex def. Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 70-67 (Ray Parks – 5 points, 5 assits)

Alvark Tokyo def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 89-59 (Matthew Wright – 3 points)

Hiroshima Dragonflies def. Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-65 (Kai Sotto – DNP)

Nagasaki Velca def. Seahorses Mikawa, 81-76 (Jordan Heading – DNP)

— Rappler.com 

