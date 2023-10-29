Ex-Gilas Youth teammates Tamayo, Edu show off in Japan B. League duel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEPPING UP. Carl Tamayo of defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings reacts after a three-point basket.

Carl Tamayo and defending champion Ryukyu post dominating wins even as Toyama’s AJ Edu drops big numbers in Japan B. League action

MANILA, Philippines — In a showdown of former Gilas Pilipinas Youth teammates, Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu Golden Kings prevailed against AJ Edu’s Toyama Grouses in a weekend sweep in the Japan B. League.

Edu, though, had a better individual showing with 18 points and 8 rebounds as Tamayo tallied 10 markers and 5 boards in the defending champion Golden Kings’ triumph, 85-59, on Sunday, October 29, that put them up at 7-2.

The Fil-Nigerian Edu also collected 19 points and 8 boards on Saturday, October 28, but the numbers again weren’t enough as the Grouses bowed to the Kings, 84-65, where Tamayo chipped in 4 points and 3 rebounds.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix, meanwhile, sustained their fine form after escaping the Akita Northern Happinets, 81-79, on Sunday.

Thirdy Ravena scored 9 points and hauled in 5 boards, along with 2 assists as the NeoPhoenix upped their record to a Central Division-leading 8-1 tally.

On Saturday, Ravena unloaded 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in San-En’s 88-74 victory against the same team.

Spitfire guard RJ Abarrientos poured 17 points in the Shinshu Brave Warriors’ 81-65 loss against the Sendai 89ers, as they fell to 2-7.

Dwight Ramos’ all-around game of 13 points, 6 boards, and 3 assists was also not enough as his Levanga Hokkaido yielded to the Shimane Susanoo Magic in overtime, 94-91, sinking them further to a 1-8 record.

Other results

Utsonomiya Brex def. Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 70-67 (Ray Parks – 5 points, 5 assits)

Alvark Tokyo def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 89-59 (Matthew Wright – 3 points)

Hiroshima Dragonflies def. Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-65 (Kai Sotto – DNP)

Nagasaki Velca def. Seahorses Mikawa, 81-76 (Jordan Heading – DNP)

