Thirdy Ravena’s team-high 17 not enough as San-En absorbs blowout loss

After going ice-cold from the field just a day ago, Thirdy Ravena gets his groove back offensively, but the San-En NeoPhoenix fall anew to the Alvark Tokyo in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena’s impressive performance for the San-En NeoPhoenix all went to waste as they bowed to the Alvark Tokyo for the second straight day, 82-61, in the Japan B. League on Sunday, December 4 at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

After missing all his 6 attempts from the field and finishing with just a single point in San-En’s 79-65 loss to Tokyo on Saturday, Ravena got his groove back offensively and dropped a team-high 17 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting.

The third-year NeoPhoenix guard also stuffed the stat sheet in the losing effort, tallying 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals.

San-En had no answers for Tokyo’s well-balanced attack as six players scored in double figures, with Shuto Ando leading the way with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Ray Parks also ended up in double-digit territory in scoring to help the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins complete a weekend sweep of the Toyama Grouses, 93-81, at the Dolphins Arena.

Coming off a 7-point, 6-rebound outing in Nagoya’s 91-72 thrashing of Toyama on Saturday, Parks came up with 13 points, on top of 2 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal.

Coty Clarke propelled the Dolphins to the victory with 28 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Over in Division 2, Roosevelt Adams failed to sustain his fiery form for the Kagawa Five Arrows as they dropped to the Kumamoto Volters in a close one, 81-79.

Adams, who sizzled for 14 points on a perfect of 4-of-4 clip from long distance, to go along with 7 rebounds in Kagawa’s 90-85 win over the same opponents just a day ago, was limited to just 3 points this time around on 1-of-4 shooting.

The Fil-Am forward, however, still made the most of his playing time for the Five Arrows as he grabbed 9 rebounds and finished the game with a team-high +/- of +4.

Other results

Division 1

Shinshu Brave Warriors def. Kyoto Hannaryz, 90-85. (Matthew Wright – 8 pts, 3/6 FG, 1 stl, 14 mins.) (Matt Aquino – 3 pts, 1/4 FG, 1 reb, 15 mins.)

Ryukyu Golden Kings def. Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 92-75. (Jay Washington – DNP.)

Osaka Evessa def. Hiroshima Dragonflies, 80-75. (Justine Baltazar – DNP.)

Division 2

Koshigaya Alphas def. Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 83-67. (Greg Slaughter – 2 pts, 5 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk, 14 mins.)

