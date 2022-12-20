Justine Baltazar, B. League team Hiroshima part ways

LIMITED ACTION. Justine Baltazar plays just eight games for the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Justine Baltazar leaves the Hiroshima Dragonflies after barely seeing action for the team in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Justine Baltazar has parted ways with his Japan B. League team.

B. League squad Hiroshima Dragonflies announced on Tuesday, December 20, that they have released the Filipino standout after the two sides mutually agreed to cancel his contract.

“To all the fans, thank you for supporting me and the whole Hiroshima Dragonflies team. Thank you for cheering me on since day one. You will forever have a special place in my heart,” said Baltazar in a statement.

“I hope you’ll still support me and the rest of the team.”

The Dragonflies have been solid in the B. League, compiling a 16-5 record for fourth place in the 24-team standings.

Baltazar, though, barely saw action for Hiroshima and played just eight games, averaging under two minutes per outing as he logged just 13:36 minutes overall.

In those eight games, the former La Salle big man totaled 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal.

“Although he was an attractive player, including his ability, it was not good for him to continue to not enter the game because he did not fit into the team system,” said Dragonflies general manager Shuji Okazaki.

“It was a shorter period than originally planned, but I am truly grateful to Baltazar who fought for Hiroshima.”

With his exit, Baltazar will no longer participate in the B. League Asia Rising Star Game, where other Filipino stars like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Matthew Wright, and Dwight Ramos will compete. – Rappler.com