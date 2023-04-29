Rhenz Abando impresses anew as Anyang grabs 2-1 lead vs Seoul

Rhenz Abando drops 14 points to help the Anyang KGC take a 2-1 series lead over the Seoul SK Knights in their best-of-seven KBL finals

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando sustained his impressive play for the Anyang KGC as they scored an 81-70 win over the Seoul SK Knights in Game 3 of their best-of-seven finals in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Saturday, April 29 at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

The high-flying Filipino import Abando was one of five Anyang players to score in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, together with 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

Abando also impressed in Anyang’s Game 2 win where the former NCAA MVP dropped 18 points on top of 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals.

Oh Se-keun showed the way for Anyang for the second straight outing, dropping a near double-double of 22 points and 9 rebounds, while Omari Spellman added 16 points as they grabbed a 2-1 series lead over Seoul.

After a slow start to the game, where it trailed by as many as 13 points, 5-18, Anyang managed to pick things up just in time to cut Seoul’s lead to just 4 at the end of the first quarter, 18-14.

Still down by 6 at halftime, 31-37, Abando took over and unloaded 10 of his 14 points in the third salvo to help Anyang overtake Seoul, 58-54, heading into the final frame.

Anyang then opened the fourth quarter with a fiery 11-0 blast to push its lead to its largest at 15 points, 69-54, and put the defending champion Knights away for good.

Choi Bu-kyung was once again the lone bright spot for Seoul, tallying 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 9 rebounds.

Anyang’s stifling defense continued to hound Seoul’s American import Jameel Warney as he produced only 10 points on 5-of-20 clip from the field.

Anyang aims for a commanding 3-1 series lead over Seoul in Game 4 on Monday, May 1 at 5 pm, Manila time. – Rappler.com