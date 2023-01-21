Sports
Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abando sits out; Ildefonso, Alvano turn in contrasting results in KBL

Delfin Dioquino
Abando sits out; Ildefonso, Alvano turn in contrasting results in KBL

ABSENCE. Anyang misses Rhenz Abando as it loses after back-to-back wins.

Anyang KGC Facebook page

The KBL-leading Anyang KGC absorb their most lopsided loss of the season as Rhenz Abando sits out

MANILA, Philippines – Rhenz Abando sat out and Anyang KGC saw their winning streak snapped in the Korean Basketball League after an 85-65 beating at the hands of the Goyang Carrot Jumpers on Saturday, January 21.

Coming off a rousing Slam Dunk Contest victory during the KBL All-Star festivities, Abando did not play as the league-leading Anyang absorbed its most lopsided loss of the season after back-to-back wins.

Goyang jumped to a 41-32 halftime lead and never looked back thanks to four players scoring in double figures led by import Dedric Lawson, who finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Jeon Seong-hyen also put up 23 points for the Carrot Jumpers, who stretched their hot streak to five straight wins and improved to 18-15 for fifth place.

Only two players scored in double figures for the KGC, with Byeong Jun-hyeong and former NBA player Omari Spellman recording 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the blowout defeat.

Anyang remained at the top spot with a 22-10 record.

Meanwhile, Ethan Alvano delivered 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Wonju DB Promy halted a two-game skid with an 85-82 win over the Seoul Samsung Thunders in a battle between the two bottom teams in the standings.

Hiking its record to 13-20 for ninth place, Wonju handed cellar-dwelling Seoul (10-23) its 10th consecutive defeat.

While Alvano and the Promy held on to the narrow win, Dave Ildefonso and the Suwon KT Sonicboom suffered a heartbreaker following a 76-73 loss to the Seoul SK Knights.

Ildefonso posted 5 points and 2 rebounds for Suwon, which fell short of its fourth-quarter comeback on the way to its third defeat over the last four games.

The Sonicboom, who sit at seventh place with a 14-18 record, outscored the Knights 15-6 in the final period but to no avail.

Former PBA import Lester Prosper tallied 3 points and 4 rebounds in the loss as Seoul climbed to 18-14 for fourth place. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino basketball players

Korean basketball