Dave Ildefonso scores new season-high, but Suwon falls to Seoul SK

Dave Ildefonso continues to flourish as a starter for the Suwon KT Sonicboom as he resets his season-high in points for the second time this month

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso set a new season-high in points, but his output wasn’t enough to help the Suwon KT Sonicboom return to the win column as they fell to the Seoul SK Knights in heartbreaking fashion, 94-91, in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Wednesday, March 8.

Ildefonso continued to flourish in his starting role as he was one of four Suwon players to score in double figures with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, to go along with 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 2 steals in over 33 minutes of play.

He surpassed his previous high of 14 markers that he recorded just eight days ago in Suwon’s 77-65 rout of Ethan Alvano’s Wonju DB Promy.

Down by only 3 points in the dying seconds of the tightly contested battle, Ildefonso made a crucial steal on Seoul SK’s Kim Sun-hyung to give the Sonicboom the possession with still 15 ticks left on the clock.

Suwon’s Jarrod Jones, however, failed to capitalize on the opportunity as he turned the ball over just before crossing the half court line, which ultimately sealed the win for Seoul SK.

The Knights’ dynamic duo of Kim and Jameel Warney proved too much for the Sonicboom to handle as the local and the American import went off for 33 and 29 points, respectively.

Warney also flirted with a triple-double in the victory as he chalked up 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Despite the costly turnover in the endgame, it was Jones who paced Suwon with 26 points, 6 boards, and 6 dimes.

Ha Yoongi and Yang Hong-seok added 22 and 18 points, respectively, for Suwon, which saw its record drop to 19-27 after absorbing its second straight loss. – Rappler.com