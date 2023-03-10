Seoul Samsung stuns Anyang, spoils Rhenz Abando’s 28-point explosion  

Fresh off capturing the East Asia Super League Champions Week crown, Rhenz Abando puts on an offensive clinic for the Anyang KGC, but they absorb a narrow loss to the Seoul Samsung Thunders

MANILA, Philippines – The Seoul Samsung Thunders played the spoiler’s role in Rhenz Abando’s huge scoring night as they eked out an 82-79 escape over the powerhouse Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Friday, March 10.

Fresh off capturing the East Asia Super League Champions Week crown, Abando put on an offensive clinic for Anyang in the losing cause, exploding for a game-high 28 points on a very efficient 13-of-18 shooting.

Abando, who also chalked up 2 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks, was two points shy of matching his season-high 30 markers, which he set in December 2022 against the Seoul SK Knights.

Anthony Morse showed the way for Seoul Samsung in the victory with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds.

On the other side, Darryl Monroe’s double-double of 20 markers and 11 boards went for naught as the top-seeded Anyang fell to a 34-13 card.

Elsewhere, RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus suffered the same fate as Abando’s Anyang after bowing to Seoul SK, 85-75.

Seoul SK’s Jameel Warney imposed his will inside the paint with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Kim Sun-hyung added 22 markers.

Meanwhile, Abarrientos was one of four Ulsan players in double-figures with 13 points on 5-of-12 clip from the field, along with 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal.

Ulsan, which failed to create a two-way tie with Seoul SK at the No. 3 spot, dropped its record to 27-19. – Rappler.com