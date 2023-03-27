Sports
Korean Basketball League

Abarrientos, Ulsan survive Goyang to keep outright semis bid alive

Martin Mendoza
KEY PLAYER. RJ Abarrientos scores in double figures for Ulsan.

Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus Facebook page

RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus claim their seventh straight win to stay in contention for a top-two finish, which merits a spot in the semifinals

MANILA, Philippines – RJ Abarrientos and the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus kept their bid for an outright semifinals berth alive with an all-important 88-83 win over the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) on Monday, March 27. 

Abarrientos came up with a decent showing of 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 1 rebound, 6 assists, and 2 steals to help Ulsan push its red-hot winning streak to seven games and improve its record to 34-19.

With only one playing date left in the regular season, Ulsan needs to win its final game against Justin Gutang’s Changwon LG Sakers (35-18) on Wednesday, March 29, and will also need the Seoul SK Knights (35-18) to drop their final assignment against Ethan Alvano’s Wonju DB Promy to create a three-way tie for the No. 2 spot.

Along with Rhenz Abando’s league-leading Anyang KGC, the second seed will advance automatically to the semifinals, while the teams ranked third, fourth, fifth, and sixth will duke it out in a best-of-three quarterfinals.  

Seo Myeong-jin scored a team-best 21 points, while American import Gaige Prim collected a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds for Ulsan.

On the other side, Lee Jung-hyun paced Goyang with a game-high 24 markers.

In a battle of two squads which are already out of playoff contention, the cellar-dwelling Seoul Samsung Thunders dominated SJ Belangel and the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 78-57. 

Belangel connected on only three of his 11 attempts from the field to wind up with 8 points to go with 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. 

Daegu – which fell to 17-36 – will look to end its KBL campaign on a winning note against the Jeonju KCC Egis on Wednesday. – Rappler.com

