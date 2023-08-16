Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis to miss FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PEACE. Kristaps Porzingis in action for Latvia in the FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers.

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis joins the growing list of NBA players who will sit out the FIBA World Cup

Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia announced on social media Tuesday, August 15, that he will miss the FIBA World Cup because of a foot issue.

The 7-foot-3 center, a new member of the Boston Celtics after a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards in June, was set to lead Latvia in the World Cup, which begins August 25 in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness,” Porzingis said on Twitter in his native language.

“This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.”

Porzingis, 28, averaged a career-best 23.2 points for the Wizards last season as well as 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. He also shot a career-best 49.8% from the floor, with his 38.5% accuracy on three-pointers the second best of his career.

A 2017-18 All-Star, Porzingis averaged 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds in seven seasons with the New York Knicks (2015-18), Dallas Mavericks (2019-22), and Wizards (2022-23).

Porzingis exercised the $36-million option on his contract for the upcoming season to facilitate the trade that saw guard Marcus Smart dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston later signed Porzingis to a two-year extension that runs through the 2025-26 season. – Rappler.com