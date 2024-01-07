Wright, Parks join Filipino imports’ 1,000-point club in Japan B. League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUNNER. Matthew Wright in action for the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B. League.

Matthew Wright and Ray Parks accompany Dwight Ramos and brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena in the growing 1,000-point club in the Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Matthew Wright and Ray Parks joined the growing list of Filipino imports who have cracked the 1,000-point mark in the Japan B. League over the weekend.

Wright became the fastest Filipino player to reach the scoring milestone as he hit 1,000 points in 80 games for the Kyoto Hannaryz, albeit in an 83-76 loss to former B. League champions Chiba Jets on Sunday, January 7.

Needing just a point to become the fifth member of the club that includes Parks, brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, and Dwight Ramos, Wright scored 13 points on Sunday.

Parks, meanwhile, notched the feat on Saturday, January 6, after tallying 6 points in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ 92-79 defeat to Thirdy and the San-En NeoPhoenix.

Now in his third season with Nagoya, Parks breached the 1,000-point plateau in 100 games.

Just before the past year ended, Ramos achieved the milestone by putting up 13 points for the Levanga Hokkaido in their 87-65 thrashing of his former team Toyama Grouses last December 30.

Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer were the first two Filipino players to record 1,000 points when they got the job done last season.

Thirdy did it in January 2023 before Kiefer followed suit in February 2023, previously holding the record as the fastest Filipino import to score 1,000 points in 82 games.

Enjoying arguably his best season in the B. League, Thirdy – who averages a career-high 13.3 points – is on pace to surpass 2,000 points as he currently has 1,710 points with still half of the eliminations to be played. – Rappler.com