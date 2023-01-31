Maverick Ahanmisi claims PBA Player of the Week plum as Converge enjoys perfect start

Maverick Ahanmisi opens the PBA Governors' Cup in style with impressive numbers as he keys Converge to a sizzling 3-0 start

MANILA, Philippines – Maverick Ahanmisi has been on a tear for the hottest team in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Ahanmisi earned the first PBA Press Corps Player of the Week honors for the season-ending conference covering the period of January 22 to 29 after keying Converge to a perfect 3-0 start.

The Filipino-American guard averaged 22.3 points on 54.8% shooting to go with 6.7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal as the FiberXers claimed the solo lead in the standings after wins over NorthPort, Terrafirma, and Magnolia.

Opening the tournament in style, Ahanmisi erupted for 29 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-17 clip in a 122-92 mauling of the Batang Pier where Converge still played with New Zealander import Ethan Rusbatch.

Ahanmisi added 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 1 block, and 1 steal as the FiberXers coasted to their most lopsided win in franchise history.

Even as Converge switched imports from Rusbatch to former NBA player Jamaal Franklin, Ahanmisi stayed effective, posting 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in a 130-115 victory over the Dyip.

Ahanmisi then wrapped up the week with another solid outing as he put 22 points on a 4-of-10 clip from three-point land with 5 rebounds and 1 assist as the FiberXers hacked out a 111-109 win over the debuting Hotshots.

With the triumvirate of wins, Converge seized the No. 1 spot followed by NLEX (2-0) and TNT (2-0).

Ahanmisi bested Tropang Giga star Roger Pogoy and Road Warriors ace Kevin Alas for the weekly honor handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat. – Rappler.com