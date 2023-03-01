Mobile Legends shoutcaster Rob Luna dies

GONE TOO SOON. Rob Luna electrified the Mobile Legends scene with his voice and energy.

Renowned shoutcaster Rob Luna, who called the games in MPL Philippines, dies after battling an undisclosed illness

MANILA, Philippines – The Mobile Legends community mourns the loss of a prominent figure who brought life and color to the game.

Renowned shoutcaster Rob Luna, who called the games in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, died on Tuesday, February 28.

He was 37 years old.

Luna, according to longtime friend and fellow shoutcaster Bennette “Prof B” Felix, battled an undisclosed illness.

“He fought his disease and he requested for it not to be publicized because he did not want the attention. Rob fought bravely,” Prof B wrote on Facebook in Filipino.

Luna debuted as a professional shoutcaster in Season 4 of MPL Philippines in 2019.

He also casted for The Nationals and in several international tournaments like the Mobile Legends M2 World Championship, Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup, and ONE Esports MPL Invitational.

“The MPL Philippines and the MLBB community deeply mourn the passing of Rob Luna, as confirmed by his family,” MPL Philippines wrote.

“He was one of the casters of the MPL Philippines who made remarkable contributions to what the league is today.”

Luna is best remembered by his colleagues for his kindness and generosity.

“He touched the lives of so many people with his cheerful, warm, and caring nature, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place,” TNC Pro Team wrote. – Rappler.com