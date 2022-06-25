Durant fires back at media narrative pitting him against Curry, Warriors

While it is fine to debate, saying things as if Kevin Durant said he is bitter about the Warriors winning is just pure exaggeration

This story first appeared on ClutchPoints.

Kevin Durant is just tired of people and the media lying on his name, especially when it comes to how he feels about the Golden State Warriors.

Before and after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals, a lot of talk has been aired about KD and how the Dubs didn’t need him to win. Some even went as far as to saying that Golden State’s title win has a negative impact on his legacy since, for them, it basically proves he was a “bus rider” during their championship runs together.

However, Durant emphasized that he has a good relationship with the Warriors. After all, he played with them and was a huge part in creating the dynasty they have now. Unfortunately, some people just had to always make it KD vs Dubs and nothing more.

“I have some pride — like, damn, I was a part of something special, even though it was only two championships out of the four,” Durant said on his podcast, per East Bay Times. “We had some amazing times. To see them finish it and continue it, yeah, you have a sense of pride to be a part of that.

“But then, when you listen to the broadcast and it’s just like, ‘Well, KD should be feeling this way,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ They can’t let me just enjoy what they’re doing instead of trying to pit me against them, because I’m always going to take my side.”

Indeed, a lot of people in the media or those on social platforms have been unfair to Kevin Durant. While it is fine to debate about it, saying things as if Durant said he is bitter about the Warriors winning is just pure exaggeration.

Clearly, Durant has moved on from his time with the Warriors and is just happy to see them succeed. And while it is okay for people to talk about his legacy and all that, he just doesn’t want people to lie on his name. – Rappler.com