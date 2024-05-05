Former Lakers pick Darius Morris dies at 33

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FAREWELL. Darius Morris played for the Lakers and four other NBA teams.

The Lakers mourn the death of former team draft pick and Michigan college standout Darius Morris

Former Michigan standout and Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Darius Morris has died at 33, his family announced Saturday, May 4.

No cause of death was given. TMZ reported Morris’ body was found in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. He was an LA native.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” Morris’ family told TMZ on Saturday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris was a second-round pick of the Lakers in the 2011 draft. He averaged 3.3 points in 132 career games (17 starts) with the Lakers and four other teams in four NBA seasons.

The 6-foot-4 point guard went on to play professionally in China and France, last playing in 2019-2020.

Morris starred for the University of Michigan from 2009-2011, where he became one of five players in school history to record over 200 assists in a season.

The Lakers said in a post to X they were “heartbroken by the passing” of Morris.

We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkTs2VrKb6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) May 4, 2024

– Rappler