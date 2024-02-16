Warriors hit 2 milestones in escape over Jazz

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Klay Thompson delivers a scoring feat despite coming off the bench after 727 consecutive starts as Warriors coach Steve Kerr picks up win No. 500 in a heart-stopper

Klay Thompson responded to not being in the starting lineup by scoring a season-high 35 points and the Golden State Warriors survived a late rally to earn a 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday night, February 15 (Friday, February 16, Manila time).

Thompson thrived as a backup after making 727 consecutive regular-season starts, dating back to March 11, 2012. He scored 10 points in a key stretch of the first quarter, shot 13-of-22 from the floor and hit seven three-pointers to send the Warriors into the All-Star break on a winning note.

The Warriors had two key milestones in the win, their sixth in seven outings. Steve Kerr picked up his 500th victory as a head coach and Thompson became the sixth player in Warriors history to surpass 15,000 points.

Klay came off the bench tonight

& got HOT from beyond the arc ☔️ pic.twitter.com/3dbf3V5fM2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2024

Draymond Green scored 23 and Andrew Wiggins added 19 points as the Warriors bounced back after blowing a 15-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-125, on Wednesday night, February 14.

Collin Sexton led Utah with 35 points and rookie Keyonte George contributed a season-high 33 points with 6 assists in the loss.

Lauri Markkanen totaled 20 points and 14 rebounds, while John Collins chipped in 18 points and 13 boards for the Jazz.

The Warriors led by as many as 19 points and took an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter. Reminiscent of Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Jazz trimmed the deficit to one point and threatened to pull off a comeback victory until Sexton’s game-tying attempt at the buzzer missed.

That's a whole lot of WINS.



Steve Kerr is now the fifth-fastest coach in NBA history to reach 500 regular-season wins. Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/ZNqpF71axD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2024

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter on an 11-3 run and then pulled within seven after a Sexton layup with 3:55 remaining.

Markkanen then drained one of Utah’s season-high-tying 22 three-pointers and Sexton made it a two-point game with a basket and a free throw.

Utah got within one, 138-137, with 41 seconds remaining on a Collins dunk. The Jazz missed a golden opportunity to win it when Collins hauled in an offensive rebound but then tossed the ball out of bounds for a costly turnover with three seconds remaining.

Stephen Curry, who scored 16 points on 4-of-14 shooting, then hit two free throws to make it a three-point lead with 2.4 left.

The Warriors took control by outscoring the Jazz 48-32 in the second quarter. That helped Golden State turn an 11-point deficit into an 84-71 halftime lead.

The Warriors shot 53.3%, hit 20-of-42 three-pointers, and dished out a season-high 42 assists.

Klay was hyped to hear he'd reached 15k career points ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/exCCLUwlgb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2024

