Jalen Green uses strong second half to push Rockets past Grizzlies

Jalen Green catches fire after the break for a season-high performance and a win that stretches the Rockets’ homecourt streak to seven

Jalen Green scored 26 of his season-high 34 points in the second half to lead the Houston Rockets to a 111-91 victory over the Memphis Grizzles, extending their homecourt winning streak to seven games on Wednesday, November 22 (Thursday, November 23, Manila time).

After laboring to find his stroke in the first half, Green caught fire following the intermission. He made 10-of-16 shots from the floor in the second half while tallying 13 points in each period.

His scoring flurry late in the third quarter, one that included a three-pointer and a thunderous dunk following a drive to the rim, positioned the Rockets to take a 74-68 lead entering the final period.

Houston opened the fourth with a Jae’Sean Tate steal and assist on a transition three from Fred VanVleet (16 points, 7 rebounds).

Green added another driving layup and a pullup jumper that extended the margin to 84-70, setting the table for the Rockets to cruise to victory.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points and 9 rebounds, while Alperen Sengun paired 11 points with 7 rebounds for the Rockets.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23 points apiece for the Grizzlies. Both also grabbed 7 rebounds.

Excluding Bane, who made 4-of-6 shots while scoring 8 points in the frame, the Grizzlies didn’t shoot particularly well in the first period. But Memphis did make 13 trips to the foul line, converting 11 free throws while building an 11-point lead. The Rockets’ poor shooting played a role, as Houston made 38.1% of its attempts while committing three turnovers in the first.

The Rockets turned a 15-5 run, bridging the first two periods into a 31-30 lead following three-pointers from Smith, Sengun and Tari Eason. But Houston failed to maintain that momentum, even after Bane went to the bench with his third foul at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter.

Memphis erased a four-point deficit with Bane off the court, closing the half with a 13-8 push to a 46-45 lead. While Bane and Jackson combined for 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting prior to the break, Green and VanVleet totaled 11 points while missing 12-of-16 shots, including all eight threes. – Rappler.com