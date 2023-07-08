SCHEDULE: Kai Sotto, Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOCUS. Kai Sotto in practice for the Orlando Magic Summer League team.

Kai Sotto suits up for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League as he looks to impress in his bid to reach the NBA

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto takes a step closer to his NBA dream as he sees action for the Orlando Magic in the Summer League set to run in Las Vegas from July 7 to 17.

Seeking to become the first homegrown Filipino to play in the NBA, Sotto will join top picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard, former PBA import Malcolm Hill, and former league veteran DJ Wilson in the 22-man Magic roster.

All 30 NBA teams will play five games each, with Orlando slated to face the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA has yet to announce which team the Magic will face for their fifth game.

Here is the Magic Summer League schedule (Manila time):

5:30 am, July 9 vs Detroit Pistons

8:30 am, July 11 vs Indiana Pacers

8 am, July 13 vs New York Knicks

9 am, July 14 vs Portland Trail Blazers

Fifth game (to be determined)

– Rappler.com