Mapua prodigal son Clint Escamis cruises to NCAA MVP award

SEASON'S BEST. Mapua star Clint Escamis in action for the Cardinals in the NCAA finals against San Beda.

Returning Mapua star Clint Escamis makes the most of his Intramuros homecoming, copping the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball MVP award in dominant fashion

MANILA, Philippines – In his return within the walls of Intramuros, former Mapua high school standout Clint Escamis made the most of his Cardinals homecoming, dominating the competition on both ends of the floor and cruising to the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball MVP award on Sunday, December 10.

The former Mapua Red Robin star and one-time UE Red Warrior in the UAAP tallied stellar averages of 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and a whopping 3.7 steals, to the tune of 53.16 Player Average Value (PAV) points, nearly 9 points higher than runner-up Enoch Valdez of Lyceum (44.82).

Joining Escamis and Valdez in the Mythical Five are Most Improved Player Jun Roque of Perpetual Help (41.50), graduating forward JP Maguliano of EAC (41.27), and Escamis’ longtime big man teammate Warren Bonifacio (39.33).

Graduating San Sebastian bruiser Rommel Calahat copped the Defensive Player of the Year award, edging other Defensive Team members Valdez, Escamis, Maguliano, and Lorenz Capulong of Arellano.

Owing to a league ruling that transferees are still rookies, Escamis also easily nabbed the Rookie of the Year award, while Jay Garupil of Letran clinched the newly made Freshman of the Year plum after Mapua’s Peter Rosillo was disqualified for an earlier ejection in the season.

Escamis and Bonifacio remain in action following the awarding ceremony as their Cardinals aim to sweep the San Beda Red Lions in Game 2 of the finals at 2 pm. – Rappler.com