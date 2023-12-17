Mapua collapses late in NCAA finals Game 3 as San Beda wins 23rd men’s basketball title

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mapua crashes in the clutch as San Beda powers ahead to an NCAA Season 99 men's basketball finals Game 3 win, copping a record-extending 23rd championship

MANILA, Philippines – For the 23rd time in the NCAA’s 99-year history, the San Beda Red Lions have been crowned men’s basketball champions following a Game 3 collapse of the Mapua Cardinals, 76-66, at the jampacked Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, December 17.

Yukien Andrada was a man on a mission to end the season, dropping 18 of his 20 points in the second half to go with 6 rebounds and 2 steals as San Beda handed Mapua a heartbreaking best-of-three series loss after the Cardinals gained a 1-0 edge.

In an endgame stretch reminiscent of Game 2, Mapua fired and bungled ill-timed triples one after the other while San Beda methodically pulled away with a pivotal 15-2 barrage to mount a 73-63 advantage with 2:02 left in regulation.

With San Beda’s 23rd title in the bag, the Red Lions extended their all-time title lead over rival Letran Knights, who currently have 20 following a recent three-peat from 2019 to 2022.

Mapua stays at joint fifth with the JRU Heavy Bombers with 6 titles apiece. – Rappler.com