Oczon’s 29 lifts CSB past San Sebastian; JRU scores 3rd straight NCAA win

Migs Oczon catches fire and knocks down seven three-pointers as the CSB Blazers snap their two-game skid in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – Migs Oczon shot the lights out from beyond the arc as the College of St. Benilde Blazers snapped their two-game skid with an 87-72 win against the San Sebastian Stags in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, October 7.

The sharpshooting guard Oczon knocked down 7 of his 11 three-point attempts to wind up with 29 points for CSB, which captured its second win in five matches.

Robi Nayve backstopped Oczon with 16 points, while reigning MVP Will Gozum recorded a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Rafael Are led San Sebastian in scoring for the second straight outing with 15 points, while Raymart Escobido and Romel Calahat had 13 and 12, respectively.

The Stags absorbed their second straight loss and saw their record drop to 1-3.

In the first game, the JRU Heavy Bombers pushed their winning streak to three games with a 71-65 victory over the Perpetual Help Altas.

Shawn Argente stepped up for JRU with 17 points, while Joshua Guiab added 12 as Heavy Bombers star Agem Miranda was limited to just 6 markers on 2-of-6 shooting.

For Perpetual, Cyrus Nitura put up an all-around game of 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, while Jelo Razon scored 14.

The Heavy Bombers moved up to No. 2 in the standings with a 4-1 card behind the undefeated LPU Pirates (5-0), while the Altas slipped to 1-3.

The Scores

First Game

JRU 71 – Argente 17, Guiab 12, Dionisio 8, Medina 8, Sarmiento 7, De Leon 6, Miranda 6, Delos Santos 5, Pabico 2, Ramos 0, Arenal 0, Sy 0, Mosqueda 0, Barrera 0.

Perpetual 65 – Nitura 19, Razon 14, Pagaran 12, Roque 11, Ferreras 8, Boral 1, Omega 0, Bacuma 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0, Abis 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 40-35, 52-49, 71-65.

Second Game

CSB 87 – Oczon 29, Nayve 16, Gozum 13, Arciaga 9, Marasigan 6, Turco 5, Corteza 4, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Carlos 0, Cajucom 0, Marcos 0, Morales 0

San Sebastian 72 – Are 15, Escobido 13, Calahat 12, Una 8, Sumoda 7, Re. Gabat 5, Shanoda 5, Felebrico 3, Desoyo 3, Ra. Gabat 1, Bacani 0, De Leon 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 43-39, 64-59, 87-72.

– Rappler.com