CSB halts Mapua’s 6-game win streak; Perpetual thrashes Letran

Miguel Corteza shows the way as the CSB Blazers deal the league-leading Mapua Cardinals only their second loss in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The College of St. Benilde Blazers snapped the Mapua Cardinals’ six-game winning streak in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after pulling off a 65-61 upset at the FilOil EcoOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday, October 25.

Veteran swingman Miguel Corteza delivered the goods for the Blazers as he put together a near double-double of 17 points and 9 rebounds, while reigning MVP Will Gozum came up with 11 points on 50% shooting.

Despite finishing on an awful 2-of-13 clip from the field, Migs Oczon still made his presence felt for CSB with 8 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Joshua Marcos stepped up in the absence of their team captain Robi Nayve with 8 markers.

After a tightly contested battle between both teams in the first three quarters, CSB threatened to pull away early in the final period as it built a 10-point cushion against Mapua, 57-47, off a layup by Marcos.

However, the Cardinals showed why they are the No. 1 team in the league as they cut the Blazers’ double-digit lead back to just a single possession, 59-57, at the 4:02 mark of the fourth frame.

Luckily for CSB, Mark Sangco and Corteza came through the clutch and knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to re-establish an 8-point edge, 65-57, which proved too much for Mapua to overcome in the final three minutes of the ball game.

Do-it-all guard Clint Escamis paced the Cardinals with another all-around showing of 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals, while Jopet Soriano and Paolo Hernandez scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

CSB created a three-way tie with the JRU Heavy Bombers and the EAC Generals at the fourth spot with a 6-4 record, while Mapua remained at the top of the standings with an 8-2 slate.

In the curtain-raiser, the Perpetual Help Altas handed the defending champion Letran Knights their ninth loss in 10 games following a 73-61 thrashing.

Cyrus Nitrua led all four double-digit scorers of Perpetual with a game-high 17 points, while Arthur Roque posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Jelo Razon and Angelo Gelsano, meanwhile, contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively, for Perpetual, which hiked its record to 4-6.

Paolo Javillonar led the cellar-dwelling Knights with 14 markers and 8 boards.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 73 – Nitura 17, Roque 16, Razon 13, Gelsano 10, Pagaran 8, Abis 7, Orgo 2, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Ferreras 0, Omega 0, Boral 0

Letran 61 – Javillonar 14, Cuajao 11, Garupil 10, Ariar 7, Reyson 7, Santos 6, Monje 6, Nunag 0, Go 0, Bautista 0, Bojorcelo 0

Quarters: 16-25, 36-41, 49-55, 73-61.

Second Game

CSB 65 – Corteza 17, Gozum 11, Oczon 8, Marcos 8, Sangco 7, Carlos 6, Arciaga 4, Marasigan 3, Jarque 1, Turco 0, Cajucom 0, Jalalon 0.

Mapua 61 – Escamis 19, Soriano 14, Hernandez 10, Recto 8, Cuenco 4, Rosillo 2, Bonifacio 2, Igliane 2, Dalisay 0, Asuncion 0, Bancale 0, Fornis 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 37-31, 51-45, 65-61.

– Rappler.com