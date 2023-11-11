JRU, EAC fuel Final Four hopes with rout of Letran, Arellano  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JRU downs Letran to inch closer to fourth-ranked San Beda and third-seeded CSB, while EAC rips Arellano to move up to sixth place in NCAA Season 99

MANILA, Philippines – The JRU Heavy Bombers bolstered their bid for a playoff spot in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after carving out a crucial 79-74 win over the cellar-dwelling Letran Knights at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, November 11.

JRU snapped its two-game losing streak and remained at fifth place with a 9-6 record, inching closer to the fourth-ranked San Beda Red Lions (8-5) and the third-seeded College of St. Benilde Blazers (9-5).

Agem Miranda scored a team-best 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while JL delos Santos and Joshua Guiab put up 14 and 12 markers, respectively, for the Heavy Bombers, who led by as many as 13 points at one juncture of the contest.

On the other side, Kobe Monje paced the also-ran Knights with a game-high 18 points, while Deo Cuajao chipped in 16.

Letran fell to its seventh consecutive loss, its 14th in 15 outings.

In the other game, the EAC Generals also stayed in the running for a spot in the Final Four after rolling over the Arellano Chiefs, 77-64.

EAC broke its deadlock with the Perpetual Help Altas and moved up to sixth place with an 8-7 card.

King Gurtiza showed the way for the Generals with 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 field goal clip, while Erlan Umpad got the job done on both ends with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Jeadan Ongotan topscored for Arellano – which is already out of playoff contention with a 2-12 slate – with 11 points.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 77 – Gurtiza 23, Umpad 12, Maguliano 9, Tolentino 8, Robin 7, Cosejo 6, Bacud 4, Quinal 3, Luciano 3, Angeles 2, Ochavo 0, Cosa 0, Loristo 0, Villaflor 0, Balowa 0.

Arellano 64 – Ongotan 11, Geronimo 10, Camay 9, Capulong 6, Mallari 5, Talampas 5, Dayrit 5, Rosalin 4, Sunga 4, Villerente 3, Yanes 2, Abastillas 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 31-23, 54-39, 77-64.

Second Game

JRU 79 – Miranda 17, Delos Santos 14, Guiab 12, Argente 8, Ramos 6, Dionisio 6, Medina 5, De Leon 4, Dela Rosa 3, Sarmiento 2, Mosqueda 2, Arenal 0, Pabico 0, Sy 0.

Letran 74 – Monje 18, Cuajao 16, Javillonar 10, Garupil 9, Santos 9, Ariar 4, Bautista 4, Batallier 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0.

Quarters: 20-22, 44-39, 60-51, 79-74.

– Rappler.com