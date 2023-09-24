NCAA
NCAA
NCAA basketball

Clutch Lyceum rides huge 2nd half run, survives Gozum-less St. Benilde

JR Isaga

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Clutch Lyceum rides huge 2nd half run, survives Gozum-less St. Benilde

RIDE THE WAVE. Lyceum guard JM Bravo reacts in-game in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament

GMA Sports PH/Angela Davocol

JM Bravo and Shawn Umali conspire in a big 2nd half offensive surge to lead the LPU Pirates past a St. Benilde side playing without suspended NCAA MVP Will Gozum

MANILA, Philippines – The LPU Pirates rode a late offensive wave in its first game of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament and downed the undermanned St. Benilde Blazers, 85-81, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, September 24.

As the Blazers played without suspended MVP Will Gozum, JM Bravo took full advantage and led the nail-biting win with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 8 rebounds in just 21 minutes off the bench.

PBA-bound star Enoch Valdez backstopped with 16 points on a 5-of-12 clip as the Pirates erupted with a telling 24-7 run bridging the last two quarters, turning a 48-55 third quarter deficit to a 72-62 separation at the 6:58 mark of the fourth off a Bravo putback layup.

Bruiser Shawn Umali showed much-needed finesse in the clutch, sinking two free throws to give Lyceum a two-possession lead, 85-81, with 7.4 seconds left, essentially putting the game away from Benilde’s reach for good despite Robi Nayve’s best efforts down the stretch.

Two-way ace Miggy Corteza paced the loss with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 2-of-5 from three to go with 5 blocks and 4 rebounds.

Migs Oczon, Prince Carlos, and Nayve scored 13 apiece, with Nayve threatening the Pirates off a short 4-point burst in the final 13.8 seconds to get within two, 81-83.

Gozum will make his Season 99 debut on Friday, September 29 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, as the bounce-back-seeking Blazers face a JRU side coming off an overtime stunner of three-peat champion Letran.

The Scores

LPU 85 – Bravo 18, Valdez 16, Umali 14, Barba 11, Cunanan 6, Penafiel 6, Villegas 5, Guadana 5, Montano 2, Omandac 2, Versoza 0, Aviles 0.

St. Benilde 81 – Corteza 21, Nayve 13, Oczon 13, Carlos 13, Flores 9, Sangco 4, Jarque 4, Marcos 2, Turco 2, Marasigan 0, Davis 0, Jalalon 0, Mara 0, Cajucom 0.

Quarters: 12-20, 37-45, 62-57, 85-81.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

collegiate basketball

PH collegiate sports