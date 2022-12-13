Letran appeals looming crucial Fran Yu suspension for NCAA Finals Game 3

Letran hopes for the best but prepares for the worst as graduating star guard Fran Yu's status for the do-or-die NCAA Finals Game 3 against CSB leans toward a likely suspension

MANILA, Philippines – Letran has appealed the pivotal disqualifying foul on star guard Fran Yu in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 men’s basketball finals against CSB that, in all likelihood, would lead to an automatic one-game suspension in the do-or-die Game 3 on Sunday, December 18.

During a guesting at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, December 13, Knights assistant coach Jarren Jarencio revealed that the team had submitted an appeal to possibly rescind the suspension automatically triggered by league rules.

However, Letran was also gearing up for the more probable scenario that the Knights would no longer be led by Yu, in what would have been his final game in the collegiate ranks.

“Hopefully, [the NCAA] lifts the suspension. We already appealed, but we’ve adjusted in practice. We’ve already met to decide who will replace Fran in the rotation, and both offense and defense. But it would be better if he [could] come back,” Jarencio said in Filipino.

Yu, the Season 95 Finals MVP and a two-time champion, is averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. Fellow veterans Kurt Reyson, Tommy Olivario, and Brent Paraiso are expected to fill in the void their top-floor general would most likely leave behind if his suspension is not overturned.

Letran now faces an uphill battle in its three-peat title bid as it attempts to halt CSB’s momentum on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. – Rappler.com