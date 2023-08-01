Dream come true as NCR swimmer shatters Palarong Pambansa record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Krystal David, a Grade 6 student at the Colegio de San Agustin, sets a new Palarong Pambansa record as she bags gold in the elementary girls' 100m breaststroke

MANILA, Philippines – Krystal Ava David fulfilled her dream of debuting in the Palarong Pambansa and then some.

The 12-year-old swimmer from National Capital Region established a new Palarong Pambansa record as she ruled the elementary girls’ 100m breaststroke at the Marikina Sports Center on Tuesday, August 1.

Clocking 1:17.98, David – a Grade 6 student at the Colegio de San Agustin – dominated the field and finished nearly seven seconds faster than her closest competitor for the gold.

Azula Elise Villanueva of Central Luzon bagged silver with 1:24.79, while Cathlene Hengania of Northern Mindanao recorded 1:25.48 for the bronze.

“It means a lot since it is my first Palaro and I’ve been dreaming of going to the Palaro since first grade, so it really means a lot to me,” said David.

David, though, is far from done.

She looks to add more to her Palarong Pambansa haul as she competes in the 50m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley, and 100m freestyle events in the coming days.

“I’m eyeing the 50m breast record since I’m only a couple of milliseconds away but I know that will be difficult,” said David. – Rappler.com