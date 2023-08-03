Record-breaking Dumaguete archer shines in Palarong Pambansa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Naina Tagle breaks a Palarong Pambansa mark and bags four gold medals as she stamps her class for Central Visayas in the secondary girls' archery competitions

MANILA, Philippines – Dumaguete archer Naina Dominique Tagle shot her way to the Palarong Pambansa record books.

Tagle broke a Palarong Pambansa mark and bagged four gold medals as she stamped her class in the secondary girls’ archery competitions at the STI Gold Toe Archery Center in Marikina on Thursday, August 3.

Bucking intermittent rains and windy conditions, the Central Visayas bet set a new Palarong Pambansa record of 327 points in the 60m category.

Tagle erased the previous mark of 321 points shared by Charmaine Villamor of Cordillera Administrative Region (2018) and Chrisha Mae Merto of Central Visayas (2019).

“It is very rainy, very muddy, and the environment affects a lot of our shots, but I feel like as long as we have the right spirit, we’ll be fine,” said Tagle.

Tagle also ruled the 30m, where she fell just a point short of matching the Palarong Pambansa mark, 50m, and 1440 round categories.

She could have won five mints but fell short in the 70m category, where she settled for silver behind Giuliana Venice Garcia of National Capital Region.

“I prepared by training and making sure that I’m in the right headspace for this competition. I trained a lot,” said Tagle.

Tagle can add another gold to her haul as she competes in the 70m team event on Friday at the same venue. – Rappler.com