Anjo Caram makes up for lost time in Meralco return from injury layoff

Grateful to Meralco for retaining his services for almost a decade, Anjo Caram gives Meralco a big lift in his first game in the PBA Governors' Cup

RIZAL, Philippines – A pint-sized guard like Anjo Caram still comes up with big games from time to time.

Caram showed out in his PBA Governors’ Cup debut for Meralco as he notched a season-high 18 points in a lopsided 125-99 win over Terrafirma on Saturday, February 4.

Missing the Bolts’ first three games with an ankle injury, the 5-foot-7 floor general made up for lost time by setting the tone in the blowout, dropping 16 points in the first half on a perfect 4-of-4 clip from three-point distance.

Still in the PBA despite being one of the shortest players in the league, Caram said he is grateful to Meralco for retaining his services for nearly a decade.

“I’m at a disadvantage because I’m small, so I need to find my edge when I’m on the court, whether it is with my hustle, defense, or leadership,” said Caram, who is the third-longest tenured Bolts player.

“I want to be a stable point guard who sets up the plays drawn by coach. I always think about the small things that I can provide to help the team win.”

Meralco coach Norman Black admitted the Bolts missed Caram during his injury layoff, especially since he has already established his role as a key contributor off the bench.

But with Caram back on board, Meralco posted its largest winning margin in three seasons, or since it crushed San Miguel by the same score in the 2019 Governors’ Cup, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

“We were hurting a little bit because he [was] out,” said Black. “Having him back… really helps the second team.”

“Anjo is a pretty good shooter. He does not shoot that much, but when he does shoot, he normally makes it. It gives us a lot of stability on the second team.”

It helped Caram that his return happened at the Ynares Center, the same site where he recorded his career-high 30 points in November 2019.

“I was excited to play. I did not practice for threes weeks and it was my first game this conference. Coming here, I was excited and eager to play,” said Caram.

The Bolts will need the same kind of production from Caram as they take a crack at the unbeaten Beermen on February 9 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com