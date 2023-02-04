Maliksi catches fire, Caram shines in return as Meralco mauls Blackwater by 26 points

FLAMETHROWER. Allein Maliksi takes over in the second half for Meralco.

Meralco dominates Blackwater after falling to lowly Terrafirma – a team that won just one game in the first two conferences – to improve to 3-1

RIZAL, Philippines – Meralco vented its ire from its stunning loss to Terrafirma on Blackwater and coasted to a 125-99 rout in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center on Saturday, February 4.

Allein Maliksi shot the lights out and import KJ McDaniels flirted with a triple-double as the Bolts dominated after falling to the lowly Dyip – a team that won just one game in the first two conferences – to improve to 3-1.

Maliksi finished with 30 points on a 6-of-10 clip from three-point land and erupted for 15 points in the fourth quarter alone to help his side pull away after the Bossing narrowed the gap to single digits at the start of the period.

Blackwater got within 7 points with 10 minutes left, 84-91, before Maliksi knocked down 3 triples and scored 13 points in a 23-9 run that restored a 21-point advantage for Meralco.

That lead grew as big as 30 points off an Alvin Pasaol bucket with under two minutes left, 125-95.

McDaniels chalked up 24 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in another stellar performance for the Bolts, who tied TNT for fourth place.

While Maliksi took over later with 28 second-half points, it was Anjo Caram who led the Meralco locals in scoring early by dropping 16 first-half points as the Bolts mounted a 67-50 halftime lead.

Caram notched a season-high 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep in his conference debut after coming back from an injury.

Aaron Black chimed in 19 points and 7 assists in the win, while Chris Newsome added 12 points.

Shawn Glover posted 20 points and 7 rebounds in his final game for the Bossing as former NBA player Troy Williams takes over his spot.

Blackwater made the import switch after an inauspicious start to the conference that saw it lose three of its first four games.

RK Ilagan tallied 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in the losing cause, while Troy Rosario netted 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in his conference debut for the Bossing after a foot injury sidelined him for months.

The Scores

Meralco 125 – Maliksi 30, McDaniels 24, Black 19, Caram 18, Newsome 12, Pascual 6, Banchero 5, Almazan 4, Quinto 3, Hodge 2, Pasaol 2, Hugnatan 0.

Blackwater 99 – Glover 20, Ilagan 15, Amer 14, Casio 13, Rosario 11, Ular 8, Sena 6, Ayonayon 4, DiGregorio 4, Torralba 2, Taha 2, Banal 0, McCarthy 0, Hill 0.

Quarters: 31-22, 67-50, 91-78, 125-99.

– Rappler.com