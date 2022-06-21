PBA fines, suspends Calvin Abueva for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’

HOTSHOT. Calvin Abueva is the reigning Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference.

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has suspended Magnolia Hotshots star Calvin Abueva for one game along with a P10,000 fine on Tuesday, June 21, for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The historically controversial 34-year-old will sit out Magnolia’s next assignment against his former team Phoenix on Friday, June 24.

Abueva, the reigning Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC), was ejected during Magnolia’s Manila Clasico showdown with Barangay Ginebra last Sunday, June 19, after a confrontation with Gin Kings guard Nard Pinto.

Although the Hotshots still won despite not having the mercurial forward for the final 9:15 of the game, Abueva did not stick around to see the ending unfold as he left the Mall of Asia Arena before the final buzzer.

Spin.ph’s Gerry Ramos caught a video of the two-time BPC’s exit, where he alluded to leaving the PBA and going to Japan. Abueva then threatened to leave Magnolia altogether if a video surfaces showing he was in the wrong.

Amid furor from fans, the PBA explained that the fine and suspension stemmed from an initial warning last season, therefore not being a standalone punishment.

