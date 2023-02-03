Cameron Clark a ‘perfect’ fit for San Miguel, says Jorge Gallent

Cameron Clark has been instrumental as San Miguel goes unbeaten in its first three games in the PBA Governors' Cup, posting a winning margin of 20 points

RIZAL, Philippines – It looks like San Miguel has a keeper in import Cameron Clark.

Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent described Clark as a “perfect” fit as San Miguel extended its hot streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup to three consecutive wins after a 122-102 thrashing of Terrafirma on Friday, February 3.

Clark finished with conference-highs of 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks in his finest performance yet in a Beermen uniform.

“He does everything for us,” said Gallent. “He gets the rebounds, he guards the other imports, he knows when to shoot the ball. He is filling his role perfectly.”

While the Beermen have been on a roll as they won their first three games by an average of 20 points, Clark said he is still trying to adapt to a new team dynamic at San Miguel after playing for NLEX last Governors’ Cup.

“At NLEX, I just really had to go out there and score. [There are] a lot of guys who can score the ball [here at San Miguel],” said Clark.

“[There are] a lot of guys who can put the ball in the basket. I’m just trying to pick and choose my spots and just defend the import as good as I can.”

Clark also relished being able to get a clean slate with the Beermen after coming in as a replacement import for the Road Warriors last year at the start of the playoffs.

Thrown into the fire in his first PBA stint, Clark managed to lift NLEX past the quarterfinals before they bowed out at the hands of eventual champion Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals.

“I feel like it is better for me to start at the beginning and just get accustomed and adjusted to the guys and see how that plays,” Clark said.

Averaging 24.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists, Clark will have his mettle tested when San Miguel stakes its unbeaten record against sister team Magnolia on Sunday, February 5, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com