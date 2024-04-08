Standhardinger takes 4th-quarter benching in stride as Ginebra suffers rare loss to Terrafirma

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH SHOT. Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Christian Standhardinger rides the bench the entire fourth quarter as Barangay Ginebra falls to Terrafirma for just the second time in PBA history

MANILA, Philippines – The absence of Barangay Ginebra star Christian Standhardinger in a crucial stretch against Terrafirma raised questions as the Gin Kings lost to the Dyip for just the second time in PBA history.

Standhardinger dominated for Ginebra with 21 points and 7 rebounds through the first three quarters before he rode the bench the entire fourth period of the 91-85 loss on Sunday, April 7.

But Gin Kings assistant coach Richard del Rosario said benching Standhardinger came out of a need for a different look as he opted to play Japeth Aguilar and Sidney Onwubere for most of the final frame.

“Christian was scoring, but the guys that we put in made the run. So we stayed with those guys,” said Del Rosario, who called the shots late as head coach Tim Cone took a backseat.

“Nothing against Christian, we just stayed with those guys.”

Aguilar poured 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, while Onwubere finished with 9 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench for his best performance of the conference.

Del Rosario noted it was not just Standhardinger who saw a decrease in playing time but also fellow starter Stanley Pringle, who logged a conference-low 18 minutes and put up 2 points and 5 rebounds.

Veteran guard LA Tenorio played extensively off the bench as he tallied 11 points and 5 assists in a conference-high 30 minutes of action.

“When you get lifts from guys off the bench, you have to reward them also. They played well so we stuck with those guys in that stretch,” said Del Rosario.

Standhardinger understood his reduced role in the last canto.

“There is nothing much I can do, as a player you just do it. But coach Richard decided to go with Sidney and Japeth and they both had a great fourth quarter,” said Standhardinger.

“It is just unfortunate that we did not make it with the victory.”

Losing back-to-back games and slipping to 3-3, Ginebra hopes to get back on track as it battles vastly-improved Blackwater next on Friday, April 12, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com