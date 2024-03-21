Woes mount for Team Japeth as Christian Standhardinger to miss PBA All-Star Game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RISE. Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

Already missing Scottie Thompson and Tyler Tio due to injuries, Team Japeth battles Team Mark without top pick Christian Standhardinger in the PBA All-Star Game in Bacolod

BACOLOD, Philippines – Personnel woes continue to hound Team Japeth days before the PBA All-Star Game here at the University of St. La Salle gym on Sunday, March 24.

Already missing Scottie Thompson and Tyler Tio due to injuries, Team Japeth battles Team Mark without Christian Standhardinger in the main event of the All-Star Weekend that returns to Bacolod for the first time since 2008.

Standhardinger fell sick and did not fly with the PBA delegation that arrived in the City of Smiles on Thursday, March 21.

Losing Standhardinger deals Team Japeth a major blow considering team captain Japeth Aguilar picked his Barangay Ginebra teammate first in the All-Star Draft.

Also, the absence of Standhardinger – a two-time Best Player of the Conference – leaves a gaping hole in the middle for Team Japeth, which has Aguilar as its only other legitimate big man.

Without Standhardinger, Team Japeth has its hands full against a Team Mark side featuring a stacked front court that includes June Mar Fajardo, Ian Sangalang, Cliff Hodge, and Calvin Abueva.

Expected to fill the void left by Standhardinger are Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, and Arvin Tolentino.

Team Japeth seeks to rule the All-Star Game for the second straight year after holding off Team Scottie, 140-136, last season. – Rappler.com