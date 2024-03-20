Pogoy, Dionisio earn PBA All-Star nods as Thompson, Tio sit out with injuries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Roger Pogoy and Aris Dionisio join Team Japeth as they take the spots of injured guards Tyler Tio and Scottie Thompson

MANILA, Philippines – TNT star Roger Pogoy and Magnolia gunner Aris Dionisio will see action in the PBA All-Star Game in Bacolod City on Sunday, March 24, as injury replacements.

Pogoy and Dionisio earned All-Star nods for Team Japeth as they take the spots of injured Phoenix standout Tyler Tio and Barangay Ginebra ace Scottie Thompson.

A back injury has prevented Thompson – a former league MVP – from suiting up in the ongoing Philippine Cup, while Tio sustained an ankle sprain in their conference-opener against NorthPort last March 8.

Sidelined for four months due to a rare heart condition before he came back in January, Pogoy will make his fifth All-Star appearance.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time Dionisio – the Hotshots’ four-year forward – will play in the main event of the mid-season festivities that returns to the City of Smiles since Bacolod last hosted the All-Star Weekend in 2008.

The two will join the team captained by Japeth Aguilar and also featuring Christian Standhardinger, Marcio Lassiter, Paul Lee, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, Don Trollano, Arvin Tolentino, Maverick Ahanmisi, Chris Newsome, and Stanley Pringle.

Standing in the way of Team Japeth is Team Mark, which will be led by Mark Barroca and bannered by seven-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, and Jayson Castro.

Completing Team Mark are Jio Jalalon, James Yap, Jason Perkins, Calvin Abueva, Gabe Norwood, Ian Sangalang, Cliff Hodge, Juami Tiongson, Ricci Rivero, and Nards Pinto.

Before the brightest PBA stars duke it out on Sunday at the University of St. La Salle Gym, the finest young players lock horns in the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game pitting Team Stalwarts against Team Greats on Saturday.

Side events Three-Point Shootout (separate for guards and for bigs) and Obstacle Challenge will also be held on Saturday. – Rappler.com