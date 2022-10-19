Earl Clark torches TNT with 45 as NLEX nails 1st win with Frankie Lim

Earl Clark puts NLEX on his back to help give Frankie Lim his first win as the Road Warriors' head coach after back-to-back losses at the helm

MANILA, Philippines – An explosive performance from Earl Clark proved too much for powerhouse TNT as NLEX hacked out a 110-101 win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, October 19.

Clark erupted for a conference-high 45 points on top of 16 rebounds and 4 blocks, giving Frankie Lim his first win as the Road Warriors’ head coach after back-to-back losses at the helm.

That skid looked set to extend after the Tropang Giga grabbed a 77-74 lead through the first three quarters before Clark connived with Kevin Alas in the final period, which saw NLEX outscore TNT 36-24.

Clark and Alas scored 11 each in the final salvo, while Matt Nieto drained key buckets down the stretch as the Road Warriors held off a Tropang Giga side seeking a third straight victory.

Limited to a conference-low 15 points in a blowout loss to Magnolia, Clark redeemed himself and shot an ultra-efficient 70% (19-of-27) from the field.

Alas backstopped Clark in scoring with 24 points off the bench, while Don Trollano chipped in 16 points and 5 rebounds.

“It means a lot for us,” said Lim about his breakthrough win with NLEX that came almost a month since his appointment following the shock exit of former Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao.

Nieto fired 12 points, including a clutch three-pointer with three minutes remaining that gave NLEX a 104-96 lead before Clark and Alas took the Road Warriors home.

TNT import Cameron Clark churned out monster numbers of 26 points, 22 rebounds, and 5 assists, but the Tropang Giga missed his offense in the endgame as he went scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Roger Pogoy posted 19 points and 6 rebounds, while Mikey Williams netted 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for TNT, which dropped to 2-2.

NLEX, meanwhile, improved to 3-2.

The Scores

NLEX 110 – Clark 45, Alas 24, Trollano 16, Nieto 12, Miranda 9, Rosales 3, Chua 1, Varilla 0, Fonacier 0, Celda 0, Magat 0.

TNT 101 – Oliver 26, Pogoy 19, M.Williams 16, Oftana 11, Erram 10, Castro 8, Montalbo 6, K.Williams 5, Tungcab 0, Alejandro 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

QUARTERS: 26-15, 49-45, 74-77, 110-101

