Bay Area escapes San Miguel, sets up finals clash with Ginebra

Bay Area dumps San Miguel in four games of their best-of-five semifinals to become the third guest team in PBA history to reach the finals

MANILA, Philippines – Bay Area dethroned San Miguel and arranged a finals date with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after eking out a thrilling 94-92 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, December 21.

Andrew Nicholson delivered a monster double-double of 42 points and 21 rebounds as the Dragons dumped the Beermen in four games of their best-of-five series to become the third guest team in PBA history to reach the finals.

Emtex Brazil first achieved the feat in the 1977 Invitational Conference, while American team Nicholas Stoodley holds the distinction as the only foreign squad to win a PBA championship, ruling the 1980 Invitational Conference.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals will played on Christmas Day at the same venue.

Nicholson rose to the occasion late, draining a clutch triple that gave his side a 94-90 lead with under two minutes left before the Beermen shot themselves in the foot down the stretch with missed free throws and bungled shots.

Import Devon Scott pulled San Miguel within a single possession by draining a pair of foul shots, 92-94, but his muffed free throws a possession prior proved costly.

And although the Beermen completed a defensive stop to get a crack at either a tie or the win, CJ Perez failed to find the mark on his game-winning three-pointer and June Mar Fajardo missed the game-tying bank shot.

Kobey Lam backstopped Nicholson with 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Scores

Bay Area 94 – Nicholson 42, Lam 26, Blankley 12, Zhu 7, Yang 3, Ju 2, Song 2, Liu 0, Reid 0.

San Miguel 92 – Perez 28, Scott 25, Lassiter 14, Fajardo 9, Enciso 5, Cruz 4, Brondial 4, Romeo 3, Ross 0, Manuel 0.

Quarters: 17-16, 46-38, 69-72, 94-92.

– Rappler.com